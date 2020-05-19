Mystic Aquarium holding soft opening Wednesday, opening to public Friday

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium will be reopening its doors to the public later this week with limited capacity as part of phase one of Governor Ned Lamont’s plan to reopen Connecticut.

Mystic Aquarium Director of Safety and Security, Nate Fague, made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The Aquarium is slated to have a soft opening on Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21 for its members and frontline workers.

They will then be open to the general public starting Friday, May 22. They won’t be admitting more than 50 percent of their normal capacity. Visitors are asked to plan ahead and reserved a timed-ticket. The timed tickets, sold in two-hour intervals, will help the aquarium control capacity. Only the outdoor portion of the aquarium will be open, per state guidelines.

Upon entering the aquarium, guests will be subject to a “discreet mandatory temperature screening” to follow CDC recommendations. Guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings. The staff and volunteers will also wear additional PPE.

Visitors will be asked to follow a one-way route around the campus. There will also be signage posted on the ground and walls regarding the social distancing guidelines. Visitors are reminded to stay six feet away from others to maintain social distancing guidelines. Physical barriers and hand sanitizing stations are being installed too.

Social distancing markers at Mystic Aquarium on May 19, 2020. Orange markers say “Wait Here.” Green markers say “Viewing Spot.” (Photo: News 8’s Tina Detelj)

Mystic Aquarium said they normally follow strict cleaning standards year-round and will increase vigilance for the rest of the pandemic. The Aquarium staff will continue to regularly clean all areas of the campus, and they are currently being trained on new cleaning protocols. A full-time overnight crew will continue to deep clean all spaces at the end of each day, aquarium officials said.

(Photo: News 8’s Tina Detelj)

All staff members are undergoing health screening before entering the facility. Officials encourage staff and guests who feel sick to stay home.

For more information, click here.