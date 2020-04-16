National Guard distributes PPEs to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Much needed personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers and first responders is being delivered and distributed at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center on Thursday.

Normally the cars you see there at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center are pretty fancy and heading for the auction block for Barrett-Jackson but today they are driven by healthcare workers and they are there to pick up PPEs.

The National Guard is there and they are distributing those PPEs to these healthcare workers.

This is one of five distribution sites across the state, which are being organized by the Department of Public Health. Local public health departments are also there to help hand these out.

So what do people need to know as far as how they get their PPEs?

“Right so they would just reach out to their different regional coordinator based on where they are. They can easily google Connecticut division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. They can find their point of contact and they can reach out to them and they would get on the list,” said Capt. David Pytlik, State Public Affairs Officer.

This is considered region 4 so pick up of the PPEs there will happen every Thursday.