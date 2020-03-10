National Guard sent in to help residents self-quarantined in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (WTNH) — A containment zone for the coronavirus has been set up just over the state line in New Rochelle, New York.

On Tuesday, nearly 250 soldiers and airmen touched down. National Guard troops will help clean surfaces and deliver food to those self-quarantined in that area.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency a few days ago, said the containment area is about one mile from the synagogue connected to existing case of the virus.

Westchester County appears to be the nation’s largest cluster of cases. As of 6 p.m. it had 108 while the state’s aggregate total was 173.

A spokesperson for the National Guard said the area has about 80,000 residents who need help.