National Guard to assist DPH in nursing home inspections

(WTNH)– News 8 has confirmed that the Connecticut National Guard will augment the Department of Health inspectors as they visit nursing homes and long term care facilities that have patients with coronavirus.

Related: 2 CT nursing home workers seen wearing trash bags instead of PPE

These visits will check for proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control, among many other things.

Related: Union representing nursing homes makes plea for more PPE after 3 members die from Covid-19

Last week, unions representing nursing homes pleaded for more PPE after three members died of Covid-19.