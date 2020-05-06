National Nurses Week kicks off with a surprise concert from iHeartRadio, Javier Colon at Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysewicz and Hartford HealthCare’s President Jeff Flaks joined Governor Ned Lamont for a tour of Hartford Hospital’s Emergency Room on Wednesday with Nursing manager Audrey Scott.

“It meant a lot to have him here and see what the front lines are like,” Scott said.

A nurse for the last decade, she said COVID-19 presents a different level of stress when helping patients.

“With their families not able to be here right now, we have to step in and be their families for them. It’s allowed us to connect with them on a different level.”

To ease that stress for more than 600 nurses at Hartford HealthCare, a surprise heroes concert was put on by iHeartRadio and Connecticut’s own Javier Colon.

Colon, from Stratford, was the 2011 winner of the first season of “The Voice.” He sang a heartfelt version of Andra Day’s inspirational “I’ll rise up.”

Making the concert extra special, Hartford HealthCare nurses saved the life of Colon’s father when he had a heart attack at the hospital in 2019.

“It means so much for him to have a connection to the hospital and come here and perform for everyone,” Scott said. “It’s such a bright spot in what is a challenging time.”

Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare, thanked his nursing staff.

“This is your moment for more than 166 years we have protected and cared for this community,” he said.

An emotional Lamont got choked up, recognizing everyone on the front lines in all industries especially healthcare.

“Folks we have taken for granted for a long time…now we call them essential workers…now we know how vital it is.”

Standing six feet safely apart on colored dots painted in the grass and on the pavement, these emotional nurses danced, sang and felt appreciated — even if just for a moment.