News 8 Exclusive: Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for Coronavirus
Naugatuck police help local restaurants stay in business

by: LaSalle Blanks

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– This is a story about those who protect and serve. Naugatuck police officers are on a different beat during the coronavirus, on a mission to help local restaurants stay in business.

“It’s really important. Being in this borough, we love to support each other and having businesses open — a lot of the business owners are residents here — you know to keep the companies open, keep them afloat while they’re going through this time,” said Officer Elvis Vaszquez, Naugatuck Police Department.

That’s why lunch is taking on a whole new meaning these days. Officers going to places that have carry out or delivery service then posting their pics on social media, spreading the word that many family-owned places are still open for business.

Businesses that depend on each dollar now perhaps more than ever before. First stop, Witches Bagels and Brew, Jimmy Elka’s place that just opened three weeks ago.

“The first week it was really great. It’s just going down and down right now,” said Elka.

Another family-owned business, Hopbrook Pizza. Vito Polisi’s entire family is counting on pizza deliveries to pay their bills.

“This is where we all make our money from really,” said Polisi. “It’s declined a lot ever since the whole thing started.”

The idea for Naugatuck’s cop spot campaign came from the Fairfield PD, who’s doing this, too. Small business owners sharing their appreciation.

“Because we need it right now at a time like this,” said Polisi.

“They’re helping us out a lot,” said Elka.

