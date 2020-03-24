Naugatuck reports first case of coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Naugatuck has reported its first case of COVID-19 Monday night.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Pete Hess confirmed the first case of the highly-contagious virus in their town is someone who worked directly with the health department.

The individual who has contracted the virus has been working directly with the health department, the health department has confirmed that there is no risk to the community with regard to this case and all appropriate precautions have been taken. – Mayor Pete Hess

Additionally, the mayor reported the public’s access to the town hall would be restricted for the time being. All town-related business should be done over the phone or online.

If you should feel sick, mobile testing sites are available at St. Mary’s and Waterbury hospitals in Waterbury, as well as Griffin Hospital in Derby. To be tested, you need a written order from a doctor.

Individuals that would like to volunteer to assist those in need are asked to contact the United Way of Naugatuck at 203-729-1564 (https://unitedwaynaugatuck.org/).

For more information about Naugatuck’s response and restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak: http://www.naugatuck-ct.gov/content/77/18363/18365.aspx