NCAA only allowing essential staff and family into tournament games in Connecticut

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 30,000 students at UConn were ordered to move to online coursework due to coronavirus concerns. The virus has now also impacted NCAA and NBA games, prompting major shifts to large gatherings and events in the nation.

Spring break may be next week, but the university has ordered students who are going home for spring break to stay home and all courses to be moved online.

Classes won’t move online immediately, however. Starting March 23 when students return from spring break. employees are ordered to work remotely. The university says this will be the case at least through April 6.

Meanwhile, tournament games will go on, but the NCAA will not allow fans inside – only essential staff and limited family members will be allowed inside both men’s and women’s basketball tournament games.

As of Wednesday, all NBA games are on hold after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. UConn will have a virtual town hall at noon to answer questions about this move.