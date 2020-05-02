Need Masks Today holding national virtual march for fair mask distribution during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Need Masks Today is holding a virtual march to call for a national solution for manufacturing and fairly distributing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can join the march at crowdcast.io/e/needmaskstoday, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be one of the speakers at the digital event.

Need Masks Today says they are a coalition of resident physicians and other medical providers at Yale. For more information on Need Masks Today, click here.