Need Masks Today holding national virtual march for fair mask distribution during pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Need Masks Today is holding a virtual march to call for a national solution for manufacturing and fairly distributing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can join the march at crowdcast.io/e/needmaskstoday, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be one of the speakers at the digital event.

Need Masks Today says they are a coalition of resident physicians and other medical providers at Yale. For more information on Need Masks Today, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Need masks today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Need masks today"

Connecticut’s Muslim community gives back during Ramadan and the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut’s Muslim community gives back during Ramadan and the pandemic"

St. Mary's Hospital workers get special thank you salute for hard work during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Hospital workers get special thank you salute for hard work during pandemic"

Wallingford PD hosts 'drive-thru' food drive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford PD hosts 'drive-thru' food drive"

CT Checkup: Small businesses in Madison working together to adapt in pandemic and get back to business

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Small businesses in Madison working together to adapt in pandemic and get back to business"

New Haven leading state's efforts with coronavirus contact-tracing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven leading state's efforts with coronavirus contact-tracing"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss