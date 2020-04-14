Live Now
New Britain-based company working with community to make face shields

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — OKAY Industries, a New Britain-based medical device company, is joining the number of people making protective equipment for those in need during the pandemic.

Staff, along with members of the community, are hard at work in the New Britain High School gym assembling face shields.

“[We] took a look at our expertise, how we could actually make it and then engaged two community partners [and] found instructions on making face shields,” said Jason Howey, President and CEO OKAY Industries.

He said the partnerships with the New Britain School District and the Greater Community Foundation of New Britain helped raise funds quickly.

“Together, we have been able to raise $50,000 toward the production of 22,000 face shields for this community,” said David Obedzinski, President of the Greater Community Foundation of New Britain.

Tuesday was the second day of production. On the first, they made 700 units.

The shields will go to Hartford HealthCare, the City of New Britain’s fire and EMS services and Hospital for Special Care.

