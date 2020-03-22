Closings
New Britain Confirms First Positive Case Of COVID-19

Coronavirus
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Britain has confirmed it’s first positive case of COVID-19 Sunday morning, according to Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stewart took to Twitter this morning saying the unidentified person was “on the mend and doing well.” Stewart continued, saying the individual was treated at UConn Medical Center and “released to quarantine in their home for 14 days with their family.”

The public health department in New Britain is in close contact with the individual, who is complying with with all requests.

In light of this first positive case, Mayor Stewart is asking the residents of New Britain to “be vigilant” and “follow all guidelines.”

In addition, Mayor Stewart added “As much as we’d like to think there is a big bubble over New Britain, there isn’t. Stay home, stop the spread and think beyond yourself.”

