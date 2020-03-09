New Canaan Public Schools sees 2-hour delay citing coronavirus preparation

NEW CANAAN, Conn (WTNH) — New Canaan Public Schools are going forward with a 2-hour delay opening on Monday due to coronavirus preparation.

In a public statement made by Superintendent of Schools Bryan D. Luizzi, Ed. D.:

To provide the necessary time and coordination to prepare student materials for distribution, the New Canaan Public Schools will open on a two (2) hour delay schedule tomorrow, 3/9/20, and we will follow our typical two-hour delay schedule at all schools. Although the presumed positive case of COVID-19 is NOT in New Canaan and will NOT directly impact the operation of the New Canaan Public Schools, we nonetheless are committed to continuing our preparations in the event something does occur in our community that requires us to close for a prolonged.

This comes after the presumed positive case of coronavirus in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal and other health officials announced they would be providing an update on coronavirus preparedness on Monday.

This morning I sent the following email to all State of Connecticut executive branch agency employees announcing the implementation of some actions in our offices that will significantly and proactively escalate measures to prevent the spread of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jgtlL1keyL — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 9, 2020

Starting Monday at 6 a.m., the VA Hospital say they’ll host screenings for those who think they have symptoms of the virus.

