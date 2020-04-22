New coronavirus testing site opens at Fair Haven clinic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— The Fair Haven Community Health Care center is now testing people Monday-Friday for coronavirus.

Sue Lagarde MD, the CEO of Fair Haven Community Health Care, said, “under the current situation, we are doing one patient every 15 minutes, but we have capacity to increase that. Certainly with what we’re seeing, we will be increasing that.”

Lagarde told News 8 that they’re reaching out to the Hispanic and African-American communities who have been hit hardest.

“It’s in low socioeconomic communities, people who are poor. What happens there is people live in tighter situations. Many families in the same household, so people are just in close quarters which fosters transmission of the virus,” said Lagarde.

Testing is free. The Chatham Square Neighborhood Association is helping out the cause. Through fundraisers, the organization donated $2,000 to the clinic.

“The fact that it was given at a time of such great need in the community and it was so meaningful to us,” said Lagarde.

Lee Cruz is a member of the Chatham Square Neighborhood Association.

“I think really it’s the best investment we’ve ever made of money that we raised locally,” said Cruz.

Coronavirus testing is walk-in by appointment only.

Lagarde added, “we know that 30% of our 18,000 patients express problems with transportation so that’s why we decided to create walk-in as opposed to a drive-thru and do it right in the community.”

“Our neighborhood is predominantly Latino, about 70% Latino, and a good number of people either don’t have cars or the car is in use by someone in the family,” said Cruz.