New COVID-19 Dashboard shows cases in public, private schools statewide

Coronavirus

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut Thursday launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will allow parents of students to track coronavirus spread in their community.

All public and private schools are required to report any students or staff members who have tested positive the previous week, which includes anyone working or attending remotely.

Since schools began to reopen for the academic year, the data shows that transmission has been rare inside school buildings.

The data will be updated every Thursday.

You can view that dashboard here.

