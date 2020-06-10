New COVID-19 modeling data predicts numbers in Connecticut into August, recent protests affecting model

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Newly-released COVID-19 data from the Hartford Healthcare and M.I.T. model give a prediction of what Connecticut and the United States could see through the summer months.

As of June 10, 2020, Connecticut’s death toll from coronavirus stands at 4,191. The model predicts the mostly-flattened curve continuing to rise slowly with 4,446 deaths by August 15, 2020.

RELATED: COVID-19 model predictions for Connecticut updated into July

Now experts must take into account the large crowds of protesters and demonstrators who are not always able to social distance properly.

“Now we know that this is happening clearly we have to update our models. We’ll probably know in the next few weeks and I’m sure hospitals will see whether or not we get any additional spikes,” says Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Co-Director of the MIT Innovation Initiative.

Modeling has been tremendously helpful in helping Hartford Healthcare plan ahead on many levels.

“We can map our personal protective equipment, we can map our ventilators, we can map our critical care nurses, our physicians who do airway management and critical care physicians,” says Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford Healthcare.