New COVID testing site opening up at CT Post Mall

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new COVID testing site is opening at the Connecticut Post Mall.

On Tuesday, Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC) announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity to Milford by opening a new testing site at the shopping center.

Testing at the mall, which starts Dec. 30, will be located in front of Sears. It will be open weekly, Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Currently, CHC offers testing at 18 locations throughout Connecticut.

Testing is free and is available for all ages. It is available on a drive-in or walk-up basis and does not require an appointment.

Those getting tested do not need to have symptoms and may return for repeat testing as needed.

“CHC is delighted to make this new testing resource available to residents of Milford and the surrounding communities,” commented Amy Taylor, CHC Western Region Vice President, said in a news release. “With people returning from holiday travel and students going back to school, additional capacity is needed to make sure everyone can stay safe as the pandemic continues through the winter months.”

“Expanded access to testing for those who work, live, and access services in Milford is yet another critical step in our fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Benjamin Blake on behalf of the City of Milford. “We are hopeful that Milford residents and those around us will take advantage of this local testing option to keep everyone as safe as possible as cases continue to remain at high levels.”

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test at CHC is advised to pre-register online.