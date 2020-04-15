New Haven art store owner fights to keep his doors open for students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If it weren’t for COVID-19, Shawn Szirbik told News8 he would be hiding out in his little basement office, letting his employees do the selling at his store, Hull’s Art Supply and Framing.

Right now, it is just him and his wife. He cannot afford to bring back his employees, but he is one of the fortunate ones allowed to stay open during the pandemic.

Szirbik filed an exemption one day after Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order for all non-essential businesses to close by Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

“In the decree was a section about educational component,” Szirbik explained.

He said graduate students have been calling in tears, worried the store would be closed.

“They made this business, and we felt really bad,” he told News 8. “If we had to close, they wouldn’t be able to finish their final projects and maybe not graduate.”

Szirbik has been taking precautions with people coming and going.

The door stays locked until a customer knocks, loud enough for him to hear and he is only letting in two people at a time.

“I am so relieved, very,” said Emma Safire, a graduate student in painting. “I’ve been coming here for almost a year; it’s great. I always rely on it, my studio is two doors down.”

By the end of the month, Szirbik said he’ll be down 20 percent in sales. He, like many others, has taken a hard hit.

If it weren’t for these kids, business would be much worse.

“The students, you’ll see them four to five times a day. They’re like ants. They come in they go back, get a crumb, work on something else.”

Hull’s is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.