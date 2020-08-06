New Haven BOE votes to hold 2020-2021 school year virtually until October

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first day of school for New Haven is just four weeks away, but after Wednesday’s special board of education meeting, students might not be back in the classroom until October.

In a vote of six to three, New Haven’s Board of Education members voted in favor of starting the school year off with complete remote learning.

It was a motion by former principal Larry Conaway. Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey proposed the district’s plan for hybrid learning.

Students would continue remote learning on some days but would still have other days where they come into the classroom for traditional learning with their teachers.

Many members had concerns with COVID-19 and the district’s ability to protect both students and staff.

Dr. Tracey made a point to say teachers and students have to eventually come back to the classroom.

“That’s not the way to teach kids,” she said. “If a packet could teach kids then there’s no need for us as teachers, there’s no need for school systems. We’ll just have some company print packets and pass them out to parents.”

Conaway motioned a resolution that ultimately passed.

“I support the hybrid proposal that’s been submitted by Dr. Tracey and her team. I just don’t support it now. I think we should wait 10 weeks, one marking period, and we should look at the triple T: testing, transportation and teacher training. I think October we should open up with the hybrid program. I want to put that into motion.”

From here, the superintendent will ask the Connecticut State Department of Education for a waiver for complete remote learning. The waiver is necessary because the Lamont administration only gave districts across the state two options for reopening, full in-person learning or a hybrid model.

New Haven could be looking at 10 weeks of remote learning followed by a hybrid model come October, if the state approves.