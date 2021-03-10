New Haven Fire Department teaming up with URU to help bring vital COVID information to minority communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Right now, more people want the COVID-19 vaccine than can get it.

In a few weeks, the hope is, we will have a lot more vaccines and the battle will be to convince folks who have not gotten the vaccine that they should get it.

That is a battle that is mostly going to play out in communities of color. A long history of racial atrocities and medical experimentation have left many minorities suspicious of government programs to inject something into their bodies.

URU The Right To Be is a local nonprofit trying to educate everyone about the benefits of the COVID vaccine through its “Our Humanity” campaign. That group is now teaming up with the New Haven Fire Department to create community information hubs at 10 local firehouses.

“We know that the pandemic has impacted all of us and there are varied levels of information going out,” said New Haven Fire Department Chief, Justin McCarthy. “We give the most up-to-date information to people around the community to make sure they’re protected and safe.”

The campaign is designed to bring prevention, risk communication and risk reduction initiatives to underserved communities.

The founder of the group is a black woman, a quadriplegic and a documentary filmmaker, who has spent years uncovering racial inequality in the health care industry.

A few weeks ago, URU started with signs on buses in the New Haven area, and now, it will help with making 10 New Haven firehouses places people can go for accurate information. This is really a national campaign, however.

One thing people will notice right away is big banners up on those firehouses, spreading that message in both English and Spanish.