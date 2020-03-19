New Haven, Hartford, Hamden and Bridgeport mayors order social gatherings be limited to 10 people during coronavirus outbreak

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Thursday afternoon, mayors in New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport and Hamden signed an emergency order that will prohibit all social gatherings of more than 10 people.

The order states that effective on Friday, March 20, at 12:01 a.m. through April 20, 2020 gatherings of more than 10 people for social and recreational activities, including, but not limited to, community, civic, leisure or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; movie screenings; plays or performances; conventions; and any similar activities are prohibited in those cities and towns.

It does not apply to child care centers excluded from closing and will also not apply for child care centers for more than 12 children of health care providers or public safety officials.

“When health officials specifically recommend actions to reduce exposure and slow the spread of this virus, we have a sworn duty as municipal leaders to listen and take proactive actions to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said. “This is a serious situation, and it requires serious and severe actions to ensure the safety of our communities at large.”

“Municipal chief executives across the State are deeply concerned about the health of their residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “We have over 10,000 cases in the country and are seeing our first deaths from the virus in Connecticut. These orders are to be taken seriously across the city.”

The order came after Governor Ned Lamont ordered no more than 50 people at social and recreational gatherings.

Officials hope limiting the number of people at a social get together will help stop the spread of COVID-19.