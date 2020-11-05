New Haven Health Department cracking down on COVID violations at Walmart on Foxon Boulevard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Health Department continues its citywide crackdown on businesses that are breaking COVID safety regulations.

Last week, investigators raided Anthony’s Ocean View restaurant and banquet hall following a packed Halloween party.

Now, Health Director Maritza Bond said her investigators are looking into reports that employees of the business have begun testing positive for COVID-19. The business told News 8 it has no comment at this time.

Bond gave the update during a press conference addressing safety concerns at Walmart on Foxon Boulevard. Health inspectors issued a final notice to the retail giant Thursday following, they say, months of complaints about mask-wearing and social distancing.

Bond said one employee has tested positive for COVID, but that contact tracing has been difficult because the workers there are not complying with her department’s efforts.

Customers News 8 spoke with said they’ve noticed some social distancing issues themselves.

“You see some people together, like three, four people together,” said Jose Colon.

“They have their mask [pulled] down,” said customer Isaiah Colon, speaking about both patrons and workers.

Bond said her inspectors noted large crowds at Walmart last weekend, and that they’ve been getting complaints of capacity limit violations as well as.

“Inconsistencies with disinfecting protocols, return to work protocols, failure to follow state testing and contact tracing protocols.”

But the busy store, which is considered an essential business, serves a neighborhood of elderly and low-income residents, with a lack of access to other grocery or retail businesses.

“They’re a grocery store; they’re everything,” said customer Mary Starno. “They’re a pharmacy, so they’re totally essential.”

Bond said she understands, but, “Essential businesses are essential but it is also essential they follow health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of the patrons as well as the employees.”

She’s hoping Walmart will turn things around instead of forcing inspectors to close it down. The store has three days to submit a corrective action plan to the city.

In a statement, the cooperation told News 8: