New Haven health officials issue warning after uptick in COVID cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven health officials are putting out a warning after they saw an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

Over the last two weeks, officials said they’ve seen 36 new cases when typically they were seeing one or two per day.

One cluster was documented at a local church along Grand Avenue at Iglesia Jesus Rey De Gloria.

The Public Health Director for the city, Maritza Bond, said when they investigated, they learned church members were inconsistent about wearing masks. She said they also worked with church leaders to figure out better seating arrangements.

She said while these cases at the church started in late June, it may have played a part in the most recent uptick they saw in July.

“What we’ve been seeing in general over the last two weeks, July 8 to the 21 is a slight uptick in cases where we were seeing one to two cases a day,” Bond said. “We started seeing four, then, six and then another day jumped into eight.”

Iglesia Jesus Rey De Gloria has now moved their services online until August first as a precaution. Bond said it’s more important now than ever to stay vigilant about social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask. She said we don’t want to see the same surges other states are seeing.

If you see a cluster, you can call the New Haven public health hotline (203) 946-4949.