New Haven holds pop up COVID vaccination clinic for seniors at Berger Apartments

Coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A pop up vaccination clinic in New Haven is underway for seniors at the Berger Apartments. The goal is to vaccinate as many seniors and to close the disparities in communities of color.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro joined Mayor Justin Elicker Wednesday at the Berger apartments in New Haven to see the work underway in getting seniors vaccinated – a top priority for local leaders who say communities of color have been particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Health Department has been setting up pop ups all over the city. Mayor Elicker told News 8 there has been a continued concern and effort to address under resourced neighborhoods. At this pop up at the Berger Apartments, it’s about bringing the vaccine straight to the neediest areas of the city.

Local pastors and clergy members from New Haven are even stepping up to the plate to set the example and ensure the safety of the vaccine. The City Health Department has already distributed 5,000 vaccines, and according to Congresswoman DeLauro – Connecticut can expect to receive over 500,000 vaccines within the next week.

“This is so critical in terms of getting shots in the arm and that’s what this is all about,” said Rosa DeLauro (D-CT).

“This is about a community protecting ourselves and so it’s not just the residents here, but we’ve invited other residents to come and get vaccinated,” said Mayor Justin Elicker/ (D).

The city of New Haven is taking vaccination appointments for those 65 and older. There are a few ways you can sign up. You can call the health department or go online.

