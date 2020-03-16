New Haven Mayor Elicker issues Emergency Order closing childcare centers with services for more than twelve children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker’s office issued an emergency order Monday to close any childcare center providing childcare services for more than twelve children.

“In a continued effort to protect the health of our residents, I am ordering that all daycare and childcare centers close as a result of the growing public health emergency surrounding COVID-19. We are still allowing childcare facilities to provide care for healthcare workers,” stated Mayor Elicker.

This comes on the heels of Elicker announcing a State of Emergency Sunday when a second case of Coronavirus was confirmed in the Elm City. Public schools in New Haven had already been closed late last week prior to Governor Ned Lamont’s decision to close all public schools in the state beginning Tuesday.

Also according to the statement Monday: “In the interest of providing childcare services for healthcare workers during the public health emergency, the emergency order also states any childcare center providing childcare services for more than twelve children may provide childcare services for any child whose parent or legal guardian is employed as a healthcare provider.”

“I realize that this will add another burden to families and care providers. We have weighed this risk and strongly believe this is the right public health decision. We are in a State of Emergency in New Haven,” reminded Mayor Elicker, “and it is critical that we limit interaction with others, promote social distancing, and keep our children from congregating in large crowds.”

Whether or not other towns and cities across the state follow suit remains to be seen.

