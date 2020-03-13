Breaking News
New Haven mayor issues emergency order implementing half-occupancy for city establishments
New Haven mayor issues emergency order implementing half-occupancy for city establishments

Coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has issued an emergency order Friday implementing half-occupancy for establishments in the city in response to the concern over the spread of coronavirus.

“There is no question that COVID-19 poses a real threat to the health and well-being of our residents, and those that may be traveling to New Haven. In an abundance of caution, and to reduce the spread of the virus, we are enforcing that all establishments have their occupancies reduced by half,” said Elicker in a statement.

The city will require that establishments with a capacity of sixteen or more to halve their occupancy. This includes motion picture theatres, symphony and concert halls, television and radio studios admitting an audience and theatres, banquet halls, casinos, nightclubs, restaurants, cafeterias, and similar dining facilities (including commercial kitchens), taverns and bars.

This emergency order will be enforced by the New Haven Fire Department and take effect on Sunday, March 15.

Read the full emergency order below:

