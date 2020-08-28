 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

New Haven Museum wants your COVID story to be a part of Elm City history

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are living through some incredibly tough times. The last time there was such a global, widespread medical illness of this magnitude was just over 100 years ago with the 1918 flu pandemic, which lasted two years.

We are making history, and the New Haven Museum taking advantage of that.

Staff is documenting local history in this time of COVID-19, and want you to share your stories so that they can be passed down through the ages.

Jason Bischoff-Wurstle, the museum’s Director of Photo Archives, spoke with News 8 about the project, whose idea it was and what they’ve found about the 1918 flu pandemic.

You can submit your story online.

For more information, watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Museum wants your COVID story to be a part of Elm City history

News /

'It was like a tornado going through': Waterbury residents talk damage from Thursday's storm

News /

A look at storm damage in Bethany

News /

New Haven scrapyard fire on Middletown Avenue

News /

Families fear more power outages from severe storm expected Thursday afternoon

News /

Madison PD: Standoff on Salem Road is over

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss