New Haven Museum wants your COVID story to be a part of Elm City history

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are living through some incredibly tough times. The last time there was such a global, widespread medical illness of this magnitude was just over 100 years ago with the 1918 flu pandemic, which lasted two years.

We are making history, and the New Haven Museum taking advantage of that.

Staff is documenting local history in this time of COVID-19, and want you to share your stories so that they can be passed down through the ages.

Jason Bischoff-Wurstle, the museum’s Director of Photo Archives, spoke with News 8 about the project, whose idea it was and what they’ve found about the 1918 flu pandemic.

You can submit your story online.

