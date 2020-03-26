Live Now
Coronavirus Alert

New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, resident of Bella Vista apartments confirmed sick

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Haven is up to 30 as of Thursday. Mayor Justin Elicker confirming one of those cases is a resident at Bella Vista apartments.

Mayor Justin Elicker and health officials say they expect the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Elm City to rise with the access and demand for testing also on the rise.

Among the cases reported Thursday, one is a resident at Bella Vista apartments who tested positive in the hospital and was set to be discharged, but ended up staying for observation.

Officials say the person is in stable condition, but the continued spread of the virus in the city remains a top concern for city and health officials.

43% of our cases are ages 25-49…so it’s a big chunk of positive cases that are middle-aged folks. All the wisdom around this virus is that we will get over this at some point and get back to normal at some point.

– New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

Mayor Elicker says his team, along with the help of the Health Department, is in contact with Bella Vista and News 8 is told visitor access has been limited to the buildings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, Bella Vista resident reports positive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, Bella Vista resident reports positive"

First responders on high alert while responding to calls during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders on high alert while responding to calls during coronavirus pandemic"

Bethany farm opens ahead of normal season to provide fresh produce, meats during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bethany farm opens ahead of normal season to provide fresh produce, meats during coronavirus outbreak"

Exclusive look inside Waterbury’s first overflow medical ward to deal with coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive look inside Waterbury’s first overflow medical ward to deal with coronavirus patients"

Promising Yale study shows how N95s could be reprocessed in the midst of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Promising Yale study shows how N95s could be reprocessed in the midst of coronavirus"

More younger people testing positive, feeling symptoms of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More younger people testing positive, feeling symptoms of coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss