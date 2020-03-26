New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, resident of Bella Vista apartments confirmed sick

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Haven is up to 30 as of Thursday. Mayor Justin Elicker confirming one of those cases is a resident at Bella Vista apartments.

Mayor Justin Elicker and health officials say they expect the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Elm City to rise with the access and demand for testing also on the rise.

Among the cases reported Thursday, one is a resident at Bella Vista apartments who tested positive in the hospital and was set to be discharged, but ended up staying for observation.

Officials say the person is in stable condition, but the continued spread of the virus in the city remains a top concern for city and health officials.

43% of our cases are ages 25-49…so it’s a big chunk of positive cases that are middle-aged folks. All the wisdom around this virus is that we will get over this at some point and get back to normal at some point. – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

Mayor Elicker says his team, along with the help of the Health Department, is in contact with Bella Vista and News 8 is told visitor access has been limited to the buildings.