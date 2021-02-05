New Haven to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents age 75+

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of New Haven is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents age 75 and older this weekend.

City officials say that appointments for those residents are available for COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held this Saturday, Feb. 6, and again on Saturday, Feb. 20. The clinics will run from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Health Department at 54 Meadow Street in New Haven.

The clinics are by appointment only and can be made by calling 203-639-2245. There is also no cost to the patient for the vaccine and transportation will be provided free of charge if needed.

“The New Haven Health Department is working non-stop to make sure the safe & effective COVID Vaccine is accessible to all of our residents, but we need your help,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “We are encouraging all residents to check in with a Senior (75 years & older) – your parents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, and friends – to make sure they have received the vaccine or to help them make an appointment.”

For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites across New Haven, call 203-946-4949 or click here.