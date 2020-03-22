New Haven two new cases of coronavirus: first pediatric case, homeless man who left hospital against medical recommendation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and health officials announced that the city has two new positive cases of COVID-19: one is a child, the other a homeless individual.

Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city has a total of 12 cases as of Sunday. Two new cases were announced Sunday.

BREAKING: #NewHaven Mayor Justin Elicker confirming 12 #COVID19 cases in the Elm City. @WTNH — Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) March 22, 2020

One of those cases is a child age 10. The other is a homeless man age 51 who was in the hospital as part of a detox program.

The man was hospitalized and being treated for the virus and ordered not to be discharged until he was cleared, but he left against medical advice.

New Haven Police Department was looking for the individual now. He is described as a white man wearing a black leather jacket and sweatshirt.

MORE: A homeless individual who was being treated for #COVID19 in #NewHaven was supposed to be quarantined but escaped the hospital. Officials now say they are searching for this person to receive treatment and prevent the spread. @WTNH — Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) March 22, 2020

At the end of the Mayor’s daily briefing Sunday, New Haven’s Police Chief announced the man was found and is in police custody. He will be returned to the hospital.

Police say for all other residents, they are driving around to make sure individuals and businesses are adhering to social-distancing orders: no gatherings larger than 10 individuals in one place.