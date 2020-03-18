New Haven wedding, event venue trying to scrounge up business during coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Events are being canceled or postponed left and right in Connecticut and among them are weddings.

Marcello Delmonaco, General Manager of Anthony’s Ocean View, said the venue is being hit hard.

“It’s a tough spot for everybody, of course, but we are experiencing pretty much everyone postponing their events for a future date,” he said. “That’s really what’s going on right now.”

About 10 days ago, the venue hosted the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball, since then, it seems like all events have been canceled or postponed.

“So far, I would say maybe a dozen or so have actually postponed at this point,” Delmonaco said. “Right now is actually a little bit of a slower season for us, which is actually a good thing in this case. Come summertime, if this is still going on, we might see a lot more.”

Delmonaco said Anthony’s is doing all it can to keep money coming in.

“One of the biggest things actually is our trays to go; our food to go. We are offering 35% off all of our trays to go so people can come and even do curbside service.”

He said he’s glad customers have been so understanding.

“I think everybody’s kind of understanding of the situation,” he said. “So everybody’s been really great about working with us, and of course, we’re doing the same.”