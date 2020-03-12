New Haven’s Nathan Hale School added to growing list of closing schools after possible coronavirus contact

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many local schools are canceling classes as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, including New Haven’s Nathan Hale School where students will remain home indefinitely as crews work to clean and disinfect classrooms.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said an adult who may have coronavirus was at the school and may have come into contact with a student. He announced the shut down of the Nathan Hale School ‪through Friday‬. The plan is for crews to come in and disinfect the school over the next few days.

We’ve seen coronavirus slowly making its way across the state, leaving officials with no choice but to shut down schools. This New Haven closure comes just days after a party was held in Westport. The person at that party has since been diagnosed with coronavirus now and at least fourteen of the students are reporting flu-like symptoms.

Westport officials decided to close their schools indefinitely joining schools in Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Region 14 who all had students potentially come in contact with presumptive coronavirus patients.

New Haven Mayor Elicker says they will re-visit the next steps for students at Nathan Hale School on Monday.

As for Westport, the senior center and town library are also going to be shutting down until further notice. Officials say at this point, anyone who was at that party and has flu-like symptoms can assume they have been infected.