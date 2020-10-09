New London issued COVID alert from state Dept. of Health due to uptick in cases in city

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The state Department of Public Health issued a COVID Alert for the city of New London Thursday due to a recent spike in COVID positive cases here in the city.

In response, local officials are working with the state to set up more testing sites, including one at the Community Health Center of New London. There will be a few throughout the area this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 10:
• Jennings School, 50 Mercer St., New London – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11:
• New London High School, 490 Jefferson Ave., New London – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m

Monday through Friday (until further notice)

• Community Health Center, 1 Shaws Cove, New London – 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

FULL LIST: COVID testing sites in New London

Between Sept. 20 and Oct 3, there have been at least 115 new COVID-19 cases with 70 just last week. The state also reported that there have been 109 new confirmed cases in New London County in the past 24 hours with one death.

The mayor says this community spread has come from social gatherings not institutions like schools or city buildings.

Mayor Michael Passero said, “The data overwhelmingly shows that the positive testing are coming from these social gatherings and family gatherings.”

Of course, with more tests, there will be more positive cases. But that’s the idea. Health officials want to know who is positive. That way, they can take precautions to help stop the spread.

