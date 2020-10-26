New London long term care facility now requires visitors to be tested for Covid-19 following uptick in city’s cases

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London at Beechwood, which is a rehab and long term care facility, it is one of the first of these types of facilities or nursing homes to require visitors to be tested for COVID-19.

Those tests have to be taken within 72 hours of a visit and staff there are also tested weekly. They say they are taking these extra precautions to try to keep everybody safe, especially now that New London has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“The Department of Public Health gave a recommendation of testing visitors if they want to come and do an indoor visit, which we had just started doing and that made a lot of sense to us. We’ve been as cautious as possible through all of this,” said Bill White, Administrator, Beechwood.

So far nine staff members and three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 there. All have been asymptomatic except one staff member who started to feel sick while she was on vacation.