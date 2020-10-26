New London long term care facility now requires visitors to be tested for Covid-19 following uptick in city’s cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London at Beechwood, which is a rehab and long term care facility, it is one of the first of these types of facilities or nursing homes to require visitors to be tested for COVID-19.

Those tests have to be taken within 72 hours of a visit and staff there are also tested weekly. They say they are taking these extra precautions to try to keep everybody safe, especially now that New London has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“The Department of Public Health gave a recommendation of testing visitors if they want to come and do an indoor visit, which we had just started doing and that made a lot of sense to us. We’ve been as cautious as possible through all of this,” said Bill White, Administrator, Beechwood.

So far nine staff members and three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 there. All have been asymptomatic except one staff member who started to feel sick while she was on vacation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London long term care facility now requires visitors to be tested for Covid-19 following uptick in city’s cases

News /

Stonington extends office hours for voters to receive their absentee ballots

News /

Montville volunteer firefighter believes he isn't to blame for spreading COVID to others, despite mayor's claims

News /

Connecticut has 19 communities with ‘red alert’ coronavirus levels

News /

19 Connecticut cities, towns now on 'Red Alert' for COVID levels

News /

CT Food Bank’s new ‘Dairy Express’ delivers fresh milk to families in need

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss