New mother speaks about fears during outbreak

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Becoming parents is one of the most joyous occasions for any couple.

Farmington’s Brian and Haley MacDonald experienced it in late January as the pandemic was hitting the United States.

“Of course, I’m overwhelmed with happiness that she’s here,” said Haley. “It [COVID-19] is taking away from that moment for me as a new mom. I feel I have to have my guard up a little bit more.”

Becoming a parent in the best of times isn’t easy, so imagine doing so during a pandemic. Fortunately, the couple had enough time to stockpile the essentials, especially formula.

When the supply of baby wipes was dwindling, Haley had to make a decision. She wasn’t comfortable going into a store or having her husband or other family member go. She’s more comfortable going online to order — something she and several friends also experiencing motherhood for the first time are feeling.

“A lot of things that used to take two days to ship were back ordered, and could take up to 10 days or two weeks,” said said. “By some miracle, we ended up getting them in five days.”

Haley, a registered nurse, is on maternity leave, taking care of the baby and doing all she can to keep her family safe.

“We have hand sanitizer…I keep my guard up. I’ve cleaned this house so many times. I’m extra cautious.”