 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

New mother speaks about fears during outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Becoming parents is one of the most joyous occasions for any couple.

Farmington’s Brian and Haley MacDonald experienced it in late January as the pandemic was hitting the United States.

“Of course, I’m overwhelmed with happiness that she’s here,” said Haley. “It [COVID-19] is taking away from that moment for me as a new mom. I feel I have to have my guard up a little bit more.”

Becoming a parent in the best of times isn’t easy, so imagine doing so during a pandemic. Fortunately, the couple had enough time to stockpile the essentials, especially formula.

When the supply of baby wipes was dwindling, Haley had to make a decision. She wasn’t comfortable going into a store or having her husband or other family member go. She’s more comfortable going online to order — something she and several friends also experiencing motherhood for the first time are feeling.

“A lot of things that used to take two days to ship were back ordered, and could take up to 10 days or two weeks,” said said. “By some miracle, we ended up getting them in five days.”

Haley, a registered nurse, is on maternity leave, taking care of the baby and doing all she can to keep her family safe.

“We have hand sanitizer…I keep my guard up. I’ve cleaned this house so many times. I’m extra cautious.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

COVID-19 outbreak creates challenges for new parents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 outbreak creates challenges for new parents"

Gov. Lamont says coronavirus cases are 'flattening,' but that doesn't mean the pandemic is close to over yet

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont says coronavirus cases are 'flattening,' but that doesn't mean the pandemic is close to over yet"

Bristol Health asking public to help supply PPE equipment, limiting coronavirus testing site hours due to kit shortage

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol Health asking public to help supply PPE equipment, limiting coronavirus testing site hours due to kit shortage"

Healthcare workers, officers and firefighters gather heartfelt 'thank you' outside Hartford Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare workers, officers and firefighters gather heartfelt 'thank you' outside Hartford Hospital"

Bloomfield kicks off new initiative to support local restaurants

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloomfield kicks off new initiative to support local restaurants"

Colleen Mukerin: Director of Palliative Care, Social Work and Spiritual Care for Hartford HealthCare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Colleen Mukerin: Director of Palliative Care, Social Work and Spiritual Care for Hartford HealthCare"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss