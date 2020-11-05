New rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program underway in Middletown schools

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced a new pilot program that will provide rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff in Connecticut schools.

It’s been in place in Middletown’s school district for about a week now. And since then, 10 students and staff who displayed symptoms of COVID-19 were tested. Two of them came back positive.

Not only is there the rapid test, but there is also PCR testing available at drive-thru pop-up sites every Wednesday at the different schools across Middletown. Through that, they already found that two students and two staff members tested positive. This has led Middletown High School to switch to remote learning for the next two weeks.

The Community Health Center is helping with administering these tests.

So far, only the Middletown school district is part of the pilot program, but the state Commissioner of Education said there are around 15 to 20 other school districts who hope to take part in it.