New Yale study looks at COVID and childcare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study out from Yale looks at masks for kids early on in the pandemic.

Researchers surveyed nearly 7,000 home-based childcare facilities across the country.

They looked at a variety of factors like social distancing, staggering pick up and drop off times and masking, finding centers that practiced masking in May and June of 2020 were 13% less likely to close the following year because of a COVID scare.

“Our recommendation is that when community levels are very high, we think that masking does provide additional protection for the ages two and older in those programs. What we really want is we want kids to be able to congregate and come together because we think that’s so important for their development,” said Dr. Thomas Murray, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Murray said in addition to community spread, you also want to consider vaccination rates when it comes to wearing masks.

