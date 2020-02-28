New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has it’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus after it was contracted by a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.
Health officials say the results of a test came through positive on Friday afternoon.
The person is being treated at the Auckland City Hospital and the person’s household members have also been isolated as a precaution.
Authorities are asking anyone who took an Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on Wednesday to contact health experts if they have any concerns.