New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran

Medics flash the victory sign in a ward dedicated for people infected with the coronavirus, at Forqani Hospital in Qom, 78 miles (125 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Iran’s president said Wednesday, that Tehran has no immediate plans to quarantine cities over the new coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country, even as the Islamic Republic suffers the highest death toll outside of China with 19 killed amid 139 cases confirmed on Wednesday. (Mohammad Mohsenzadeh/Mizan News Agency via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has it’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus after it was contracted by a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.

Health officials say the results of a test came through positive on Friday afternoon.

The person is being treated at the Auckland City Hospital and the person’s household members have also been isolated as a precaution.

Authorities are asking anyone who took an Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on Wednesday to contact health experts if they have any concerns.