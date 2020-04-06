 

Newborn in Windsor Locks tests positive for coronavirus

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A newborn child has tested positive for coronavirus in Windsor Locks, the Windsor Locks Health Director reported Sunday.

The town said the case involved a newborn, but the Department of Public Health will not be releasing any other information regarding the case at this time.

This case brings the total number of confirmed cases of the highly-contagious coronavirus in Windsor Locks to eight.

In a statement on Facebook, the First Selectman, Chris Kervick, said the town has “entered a period of sustained community transmission of COVID-19. It would be unreasonable to assume that these eight people are the only persons afflicted with COVID-19 in town.”

Kervick urged the public to continue to take precautions advised by the CDC to slow the spread of the virus.

