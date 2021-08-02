Newington PD cancels National Night Out event due to COVID-19 concerns

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Newington Police Department has canceled this year’s National Night Out due to COVID concerns.

Newington Police posted on social media that the event scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 has been canceled.

National Night Out scheduled for Tuesday August 3rd 2021 has been CANCELLED due to COVID-19 concerns. — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) August 2, 2021

This comes as there is an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. The CDC has identified seven out of Connecticut’s eight counties as areas with “substantial” transmission rates.

The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health is strongly recommending that everyone over the age of two in the state wear a mask indoors.

National Night Out was started as a way to promote police-community partnerships in neighborhoods. The positive interactions are used to strengthen bonds between police officers and the residents they serve.