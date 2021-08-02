Newington PD cancels National Night Out event due to COVID-19 concerns

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Newington Police Department has canceled this year’s National Night Out due to COVID concerns.

Newington Police posted on social media that the event scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 has been canceled.

This comes as there is an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. The CDC has identified seven out of Connecticut’s eight counties as areas with “substantial” transmission rates.

RELATED: CDC classifies seven Connecticut counties as areas with substantial COVID-19 community transmission

The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health is strongly recommending that everyone over the age of two in the state wear a mask indoors.

RELATED: CT Dept. of Public Health ‘strongly recommends’ residents over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors

National Night Out was started as a way to promote police-community partnerships in neighborhoods. The positive interactions are used to strengthen bonds between police officers and the residents they serve.  

