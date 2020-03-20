Breaking News
News 8 Exclusive: Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for Coronavirus
News 8 Exclusive: Employee at Amazon facility in Wallingford tests positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed that a worker at the Amazon facility in Wallingford has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement, Amazon says of the positive test:

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates. We’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings, and have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including enhanced cleaning at the facility and maintaining social distance.”

Amazon spokesperson

The Wallingford Amazon sortation center is not closed. That, however, does not mean products that flow through that center are infected by COVID-19.

According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health, the virus “has been detected to last in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.” 

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise as testing becomes more readily available, with nearly 200 confirmed positives.

Earlier on Friday, a 44-year-old woman in East Lyme was confirmed to have the virus, becoming the first confirmed case in New London County. There is now at least one confirmed case of coronavirus in every county in the state.

Governor Lamont introduced his “Stay safe, stay at home” policy in his daily address Friday, closing “non-essential” businesses, and telling residents who are 70 and older to stay home.

