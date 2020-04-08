News 8 Now – Interview with an expert on kids adapting to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — Wednesday morning, News 8’s Sam Kantrow hosted a special edition of News 8 Now – a Facebook Live with Dr. Ryan Loss, Psychologist and Director of Connecticut Behavioral Health. Dr. Loss and Sam discussed helping kids adjust to school-at-home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the interview above, Dr. Loss addresses the need for a structured schedule while kids are doing schoolwork at home, as well as the need for a “work space” for both kids and parents.

Kantrow and Dr. Loss also took questions from Facebook viewers to help address some of their concerns as well.

And finally, Dr. Loss talks about the need for parents to practice self-care during what is a difficult time for kids and parents alike.