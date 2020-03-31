News 8 Now – Morning update for Tuesday, March 31

(WTNH) — News 8’s Sam Kantrow brings you all your Tuesday headlines and a chilly forecast for the day.
Sam also brings you a great story on NASA at home – a program designed to help teach kids learning from home during the Coronavirus pandemic.
by: Chris LundbergPosted: / Updated:
(WTNH) — News 8’s Sam Kantrow brings you all your Tuesday headlines and a chilly forecast for the day.
Sam also brings you a great story on NASA at home – a program designed to help teach kids learning from home during the Coronavirus pandemic.