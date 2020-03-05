News 8 On Call: Answering your questions about coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Most of us have questions about coronavirus. So we asked viewers to send in what they want to know and Dr. Stephanie Wright, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford Hospital answered them.

From Michael in Suffield: “We hear a lot about washing our hands to fight the coronavirus. Is the anti-bacterial soap better than regular soap to use for that?”

Dr. Wright says, “I think it could be either soap, an anti-bacterial soap as long as it’s a soap and you wash your hands well and.. one way that it’s suggested to do it is, if you sing Happy Birthday to yourself three times, that will probably be enough for the 20 seconds to make sure you’ve washed your hands well enough.”

This one from Denise in Manchester: “Is Connecticut safer from the spread of coronavirus because we don’t have an airport that welcomes flights directly from affected areas?”

“If the person is returning from an area, a country where there is COVID-19, then they are coming back into the midst of the state, and if they are symptomatic and have been exposed, then it’s possible they could be a risk for transmission to other folks,” says Dr. Wright.

Chris in Milford asks, “How is the coronavirus treated if a person is diagnosed?”

She answers, “If you’ve got a mild case, it’s just as if you’ve ever had the flu or even if you’ve had a cold. You’re going to recover at home. You’re going to rest and drink plenty of fluids. Maybe take Tylenol for fevers and aches. If you’re more severely ill, and you have pneumonia and other severe manifestation of the disease, you will be hospitalized and supported in the way you need to. For some that might be IV fluids and Tylenol and rest of course in isolation.”

Alison in Cornwall wants to know: “How long does it take for someone diagnosed with coronavirus to no longer be contagious once they are treated?”

“At the current time,” she says, “the state authorities and public health are helping to decide how long a patient should be in isolation before they are no longer contagious and pose a risk to anyone else. It’s probably in the realm of 12 to 14 days but it could be longer than that.”

From Judith in Niantic: “Is coronavirus destined to be seasonal like the flu or will we have to worry about catching it year-round?

Dr. Wright says, “That’s another great question. And I think we just need to see more of how this evolves to know one way or the other. We don’t know whether this is going to tone down as the warmer weather comes. So I think we need to see how things develop and evolve.”

Something to keep in mind – 80 percent of people with COVID-19 – will have a mild case and will recover without hospitalization.

