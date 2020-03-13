News 8 On Call – COVID-19 And Kids

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is on call for you — the focus is on Covid-19 and kids.

You sent in questions about coronavirus on the News 8 Facebook and Dr. Thomas Murray, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine, answered them.

From Tomi – “How do you explain the virus to a three-year-old?”

“I would probably explain that there is something going around that makes people feel not so good. And that there’s medicines that we can give people if they are not feeling well and most people do fine with it and that they are going to be okay. Keep it simple and try to assess if there’s something specific they are worried about.”

Mari wanted to know – “I have a home daycare. Do you have tips for cleaning toys?”

“The one good thing about COVID-19 or coronavirus is that it is routinely killed by good disinfectants. So bleach-based products are excellent ways to disinfectant and we don’t recommend things like vinegar or organic-based solutions but anything like a good Lysol which is a certified disinfectant, those things are very, very effective in killing this virus. And quickly, that is correct.”

Jess asks, “What about babies under one year? I have a 4-month-old. How do we watch for coronavirus in them?”

“For young babies, there is some literature that has been published and again, very mild disease and they all did very well. And that mostly comes from when the parents were identified so they just checked the babies, not that they were that sick. It’s the same thing as you would monitor for any other respiratory illness, looking for cough, fever, congestion. All the same kinds of symptoms.”

From Jennifer, “What should be the plan of action for kids with asthma?”

“Typically you would say, OK, that’s increase risk, an underlying condition and so I would still try to treat it that way. And because schools have been closed and mass gatherings have been canceled, you are kind of already halfway there. That’s frequent hand washing, that’s frequent close monitoring of symptoms but the available evidence thus far suggests that even kids with asthma are doing okay with this virus but again, it’s very limited data.”

Dr. Murray also shared that while information is still being gathered — based on Chinese data — that for reasons they do not yet understand, coronavirus is not as severe in children.

