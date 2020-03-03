News 8 Poll: How concerned are you about Coronavirus coming to CT?

Tell us what you think – vote in the poll below

(WTNH) — In the last three days, four cases of Coronavirus have popped up in states that directly border Connecticut. Rhode Island (two cases) and New York (one) both announced their first confirmed cases on Sunday. Then on Monday, the second case reported in Massachusetts was confirmed.

So, News 8 wants to know – have recent cases in nearby states increased your concerns about a possible Coronavirus outbreak here in Connecticut?

