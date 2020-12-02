News 8 to host ‘Connecticut’s Shot in the Arm,’ a virtual town hall with local health officials, leaders to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the release of several COVID-19 vaccines draws near, there are plenty of questions about what to expect. To answer some of them, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, News 8 will bring together state and regional health officials and leaders for “Connecticut’s Shot in the Arm.”

It’s a virtual town hall aimed to answer topics surrounding the vaccine such as safety concerns, tiered distribution plans, community access, economic impact and the differences between the vaccines.

The live broadcast will air on News 8 (WTNH) from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The town hall will be hosted by anchor Darren Kramer and anchor and medical reporter Lisa Carberg. It will also be available as a live stream on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #CTTownHall. Questions can also be submitted on our Report It page or emailed to reportit@wtnh.com. Please use the heading “Vaccine Town Hall” with your submission.

Speakers from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and the Connecticut Department of Public Health will be present along with other health leaders.

Below is a rundown of the featured guests:

Doctor Reginald Eadie

Dr. Reginald Eadie was named President and CEO of Trinity Health in January 2018. He served as interim leader after Christopher Dadlez stepped down at the end of 2017.

Prior to Trinity Health, Eadie was the senior vice president and COO for Detroit Medical Center. He previously was president and CEO at several DMC hospitals. He also served as chief medical officer at DMC Harper Hospital and Hutzel Women’s Hospital.

In October 2019, Eadie was named a co-chair of Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.

Brittany Orlando

Brittany Orlando acts as the Clinical Lead for Stop & Shop Pharmacy.

She oversees the healthcare programs for over 250 pharmacies the northeastern United States.

Beyond her role with Stop & Shop Pharmacy, she is a faculty member at MCPHS University. At MCPHS, she instructs students in pharmacy practice management, clinical decision-making and physical assessment skills.

Onyema Ogbuagu, MBBCh, FACP

Among many things, associate professor, Onyema Ogbuagu, is an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Medicine. He’s spent his career investigating some of the world’s most pervasive infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS and Ebola.

Now, he is heading Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine development at Yale.

A final analysis of Pfizer’s vaccine showed it was 95% effective at preventing the virus and protecting older people who are most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

In an interview with ABC News, he said the Pfizer vaccine will help people achieve immunity and that it will be “the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”