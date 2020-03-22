Newtown reports first positive case of coronavirus

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 photo, a sign welcomes people to the village of Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn. An interfaith service is planned Monday evening, Dec. 14, on the third anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Monday is also the first time the […]

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown Police Department reported their first positive case of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

In a message from First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, NPD posted on Facebook they have long-anticipated a case in their town and the individual is doing well and recovering at home in self-quarantine.

“As testing continues to ramp up, we expect there will be more cases in town,” NPD wrote.

In his message, the first selectman also reminded residents to only gather in groups smaller than 10 and to stay away from others as much as possible.

Please say a prayer for the sick and for our medical professionals and first responders. They have never given up on us and never will. Let’s also commit ourselves to doing the right thing and show the world that Newtown comes together, while staying apart. – First Selectman Dan Rosenthal

For more information about coronavirus response Newtown, follow all health directives and register for E-Alerts on the town website: https://www.newtown-ct.gov/