No playdates: Health officials warn parents against get-togethers for kids during coronavirus outbreak

(WTNH)– Due to all of the cancellations, you might be tempted to book your child a playdate but experts say don’t do it.

News 8 interviewed Mark Cooper, the Director of Health for the Weston/Westport Health District. He says don’t plan playdates for small kids and no group trips to the mall for teens. Otherwise, we’re defeating the purpose of closing schools.

“The whole purpose of isolation is to keep people apart so they do not spread the Covid 19 virus. What we’ve learned so far from the Covid 19 virus is that it’s highly transmissible and people can catch the virus even in casual conversation if two people are standing together in relatively close proximity – even from people who don’t exhibit symptoms,” says Cooper.

Here are some creative ideas for things you can do online to keep the kids busy. Travel and Leisure is connecting families to virtual tours of twelve famous museums – such as the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

And Scholastic has set-up a Learn At Home website for kids. It features activities for students ages 4 and up. Find day to day projects to keep kids academically active.