FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University is offering non-appointment COVID-19 vaccines Sunday.

Vaccines are available to those 16-years-old and up. St. Vincent’s Medical Center will be offering the Pfizer vaccines. No appointment is necessary.

Photo: Jocelyn Maminta with HHC

The clinic is being held at Sacred Heart University West Campus in the Atrium Building at 3135 Easton Turnpike in Fairfield at 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m..