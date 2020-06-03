North Branford man welcomed home after 50-day stay in hospital fighting COVID-19

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After 50 days in the hospital, a North Branford man is finally home after fighting COVID-19.

“Miracles happen every day, and our dad is living proof, literally,” said Arriana Santana.

Family and friends came out to celebrate Carlos Yanza finally coming home after fighting for his life. The homecoming parade included North Branford fire and police departments.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” said Sofia Yanza, his daughter. “All of the support, everyone coming out, the fire department, family and friends.”

Yanza spent 50 days at Yale New Haven Hospital, and 30 of those days on a ventilator. His family said after all he’s been through, they’re relieved to finally have him home



He was Yale New Haven’s longest COVID patient, and at 44, with no pre-existing conditions, his family was shocked at how quickly everything happened in March.

“He went in on the 26th, and three hours later he was in an induced coma,” said Sofia. After Yale New Haven, he was transferred to the Hospital for Special Care for rehabilitation.

“Every single time he was moved somewhere it was always loving, magical, and today it was just full circle,” said Sofia.

It was a day that, at times, his family feared would never come.



“I just want to say thank you to everyone who prayed for my dad,” said his daughter, Jaquelyn.